Victoria’s health minister on what will force South Australian border closure

Victorian health minister Martin Foley says there isn’t a specific number of COVID-19 cases that will prompt the state to close the border to South Australians.

It comes on the back of concerns of a coronavirus cluster in Adelaide.

“It’s not necessarily a figure, it’s the work the South Australians do on a whole range of criteria,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“The number of tests, whether the cases are linked, the period between the identification of the case and what spread they might have had in the community.

“It’s all based on the public health advice.”

South Australia is yet to announce today’s figures, but Mr Foley said he was expecting more cases.

