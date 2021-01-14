Mask restrictions and office worker limits to be relaxed from Monday

From 11.59pm on Sunday, Victorians will no longer be required to wear masks in all indoor settings.

The mask restrictions will be rolled back to the same rules as were in place at Christmas.

Masks will still be mandatory in the following locations:

Public transport

Ride share vehicles or taxis

Shopping centres

Indoor markets

Large retailers (over 2000 sqm) including supermarkets

Domestic flights

Airports

Hospitals

Victorians must carry a face mask at all times.

Premier Daniel Andrews has also revealed worker caps in offices will be eased next week.

From Monday, 50 per cent of private sector workers may return to offices.

In the public sector, 25 per cent of people may return to offices.

