Victoria’s most deadly holiday roads revealed as police ramp up festive season blitz

Victoria’s most deadly holiday routes have been revealed by the Herald Sun, as police crackdown on driving in a bid to curb the road toll this festive period.

Nine people have lost their lives on Victorian roads since the summer holiday period clampdown began on Friday 13th.

Over the summer period during the last three years, the Western Freeway has been the most dangerous route to drive.

From November 1 to February 28 in 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 six people died on the Western Freeway, while 56 others were injured.

Over the same periods one person was killed on the Hume Freeway and 43 were injured.

On the Calder Freeway three were killed and 33 seriously injured.

Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing, Libby Murphy, warned Victorians that if they do the wrong thing they’ll be caught.

“We will be out in full force, make no mistake about it,” she told 3AW’s Tony Jones.

“If you’re speeding you’ll get caught, if you’re on your phone you’ll get caught, if you’re drug or drink driving you’ll get caught, and if you’re not wearing your seat belt you’ll get caught!”

Ms Murphy urged Victorians to take care on the roads.

“We’re really frustrated that we’re not getting the message through,” she said.

“Just be mindful of who is on the road and who is around you, and don’t be in a hurry!”

It has been a horror year on Victorian roads, with 262 killed this year.

Image: Michael Dodge / Stringer