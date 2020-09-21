3AW
Victoria’s new COVID-19 cases rise to three-day high

2 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST

Victoria’s daily new COVID-19 case figure has risen to a three-day high, with 28 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 22 are linked to known outbreaks and complex cases, mostly in aged care.

Three historic cases have been removed from Victoria’s case tally.

Another three people have died with coronavirus, bringing the Victorian death toll to 766.

All three of yesterday’s deaths are linked to aged care.

There are currently 83 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, eight are in intensive care, including five on ventilators.

Another 11,123 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours.

The 14-day rolling average in Melbourne has fallen to 32.8, and there were 45 cases with an unknown source recorded from September 6 to 19.

In regional Victoria, the rolling 14-day average figure is 1.6.

There are currently 4268 cases with an unknown source.

The state government has announced $30 million in funding to upgrade more than 50 public sector aged care facilities.

NEW VICTORIAN CASES THIS WEEK:
September 15: 41
September 16: 42
September 17: 28
September 18: 45
September 19: 21
September 20: 14
September 21: 11
TODAY: 28

