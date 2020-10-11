Victoria’s new mask rules in effect from today
Victorians must wear “fitted” face masks from today.
Face shields, scarves and bandanas are no longer permitted on their own.
For months, people have been able to choose from a selection of face coverings as an alternative to fitted masks.
But the two-week grace period is over.
Premier Daniel Andrews said fitted masks offered the best protection against COVID-19 for the least expense and effort and will be a key measure in allowing greater freedom of movement when some restrictions ease later this month.