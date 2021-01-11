3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Premier reveals how Victoria’s..

Premier reveals how Victoria’s new travel permit system will work

21 mins ago
3AW News
Article image for Premier reveals how Victoria’s new travel permit system will work

Victoria will today introduce a traffic light system to simplify restrictions for all interstate travellers.

Under the new system, which comes into effect a 5.59pm today, anyone wanting to come to Victoria from another part of Australia will need to apply for a permit from the Services Victoria website.

Areas of the country will be designated as red, orange or green zones, depending on the COVID-19 risk.

Those who have visited red zones in the past 14 days will not be allowed to enter Victoria without an exemption.

Travellers from orange zones will need to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours after arriving in Victoria, and must isolate both before and after being tested, until they recieve a negative result.

Those coming from green zones will need to apply for a permit to travel to Victoria.

Anyone caught travelling to Victoria without a permit faces fines of $4957.

From 5.59pm tonight, regional NSW including the Central Coast will move from red to orange, allowing Victorians in regional NSW to return home.

Greater Sydney and Greater Brisbane remain red zones.

Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Swinburne University, Professor Bruce Thompson, said problems may arise when areas are reclassified.

“The problem is when the rules get changed, so if you’re over in a spot that was green and it’s gone to yellow, that’s when it gets tricky,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

Professor Thompson called for a consistent travel approach nation-wide.

“Having a sort of national, federal response to this would make a lot of sense,” he said.

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Nine News

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332