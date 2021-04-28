3AW
Victoria’s opposition leader promises overhaul of payroll tax

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Victoria’s opposition leader has promised to turn the state from the “worst” in Australia to the “best” when it comes to payroll tax for small business.

Michael O’Brien outlined the policy on 3AW on Wednesday.

“In Victoria, you start paying payroll tax to the Labor government when your wages hit $650,000, across the business,” he said.

“It’s the worst in the country.

“Every other state is over one million dollars.

“We will turn Victoria from being the worst state in the country, when it comes to payroll tax for small business, to the best state.

“We are going to raise the threshold up to $1.6 million.”

He said it would cost Victoria $1.3 billion in tax revenue over four years.

“Which is the equivalent of about a million dollars a day,” Mr O’Brien said.

“Remember, the state government was wasting a million dollars a day running hotel quarantine without a single person in it.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

