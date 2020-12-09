Victoria’s opposition leader rejects suggestions he’s under the pump

Victoria’s opposition leader has brushed off suggestions he’s under the pump to keep his job.

Despite Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine program and business-crippling lockdowns as a result, Daniel Andrews has maintained high approval ratings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Elliott said there was “no doubt” Michael O’Brien was under pressure internally.

But Mr O’Brien said he wasn’t surprised by the Premier’s popularity.

“In a health pandemic, all governments seem to go up in the public estimation because, you know what, Victorians, Australians, Queenslanders – they all want their government to succeed,” he explained on 3AW Drive.

“Nobody wants to see governments torn down in the middle of a pandemic because, ultimately, we have to get through it.

“But what we’re going to see is that as the health aspects of this pandemic go into the rear view mirror and we are left with the economic consequences of what Daniel Andrews has caused with the second wave – the hotel quarantine second wave – that’s where Victorians will understand that this government has caused great damage.”

(Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)