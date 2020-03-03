Victoria’s paramedics agree to new pay deal with government
Victoria’s paramedics have won a series of improved conditions in their latest pay deal.
The union agreed to an annual two per cent pay rise over the next four years.
The new pay deal also includes added benefits around childcare and maternity leave as well as an “unsociable shift payment”.
Paramedics will get as much as an extra $160 for working a Friday or Saturday night shift.
“A big part of it is improving resourcing,” union boss Danny Hill told Neil Mitchell.
