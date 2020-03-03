3AW
Victoria’s paramedics agree to new pay deal with government

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Victoria’s paramedics have won a series of improved conditions in their latest pay deal.

The union agreed to an annual two per cent pay rise over the next four years.

The new pay deal also includes added benefits around childcare and maternity leave as well as an “unsociable shift payment”.

Paramedics will get as much as an extra $160 for working a Friday or Saturday night shift.

“A big part of it is improving resourcing,” union boss Danny Hill told Neil Mitchell.

Click PLAY below to find out more

