Victoria’s pubs react to government announcement

Victorian pub owners have welcomed news they can re-open from Wednesday.

But there are still concerns about Victoria’s restrictions.

“We think up to 70 per cent of pubs won’t open at this first stage,” David Canny, President of the Victorian branch of the Australian Hotels Association, told Tom Elliott.

He said the limits simply weren’t viable for some businesses.

“We are still very concerned about the restrictions that are going to be placed on hospitality and whether it is really viable to open,” he said.

“We know that a lot of hotels, particularly in the CBD, simply won’t open.”

He called on the government to use the one person per four-square metres rule, as used in other states.

“That’s viable for us to get going,” he said.

“It’s not throwing the doors open, it’s not irresponsible and we can operate as all the other states do in a COVID-safe way.”

Mr Canny said the industry would push on, regardless.

“We’re going to try and stay positive,” he said.

“We’re happier than we were yesterday, that’s for sure.”

