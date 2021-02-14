3AW
Victoria’s push to reschedule Valentine’s Day

12 hours ago
There is a push for Victorians to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a fortnight.

It comes after the hospitality industry was crushed by the snap lockdown, which forced the last minute cancellation of bookings on February 14, one of the busiest days of the year.

The Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is calling on lovers to celebrate on February 28 instead, in a bid to give devastated hospitality operators a boost.

But the lockdown wasn’t bad news for all businesses, with some florists reporting a busier than usual Valentine’s Day.

CEO of Interflora Australia, Gerry Gerard, says the boom was driven by people who sent flowers when they had to cancel plans due to the lockdown.

“This year has just been like nothing else,” he said.

