Victoria’s Spent Convictions Bill has passed parliament.

It means Victorians prosecuted for low level offences will be able to have their criminal record cleared on a police check after 10 years.

Tom Elliott has concerns.

“There are checks and balances in relation to certain offences,” Tania Wolff, President of the Law Institute of Victoria, explained on 3AW Drive.

“It’s not carte blanch.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW