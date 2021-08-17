3AW
Victoria’s top cop reveals how many public gatherings were reported on the weekend

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Victoria’s top cop has revealed Melburnians reported about 1800 public gatherings on the weekend.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton says the police assistance line received 800 to 900 calls about public gatherings on Saturday and “nearly 1000” calls on Sunday.

“People have been very good in terms of raising awareness to us of where there are large public gatherings,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Patton says while NSW is using CCTV to check people are following the lockdown rules, there aren’t currently any plans for Victoria to do so.

“At this stage we’re not intending to do that,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the policing of Melbourne’s strict lockdown rules

Neil Mitchell
News
