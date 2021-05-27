3AW
Victoria’s top cop urges community to respect restrictions and work with police

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Victoria’s top cop is urging the community to work with the police force should a lockdown be enforced by government as expected.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told Neil Mitchell there was “no doubt” the public’s relationship with police was slightly damaged by last year’s COVID-19 restrictions and police being used to enforce them.

“That has obviously detracted in confidence in us to a small degree, there’s no doubt,” he said.

Regardless, Chief Commissioner Patton said the force was ready to apply whatever rules were applied.

“We’ve unfortunately got experience and done this before,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear the police chief’s plea to Victorians

Neil Mitchell
News
