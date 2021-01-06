3AW
  Victoria's top rating beaches..

Victoria’s top rating beaches this summer

2 hours ago
3AW Drive
EPAMelbourne beaches
Article image for Victoria’s top rating beaches this summer

The EPA has released data showing the top rating beaches for water quality over summer so far.

EPA Water Quality Specialist Leon Metzeling said generally, beaches further from people, drains and rivers were the top rating.

He said among those were Portsea, Sorrento and Rosebud on the Mornington Peninsula, and in Geelong; Eastern, Santa Casa and St Leonards were among the beaches which rated consistently good.

“They were consistently good .. I should say most of the beaches in Port Phillip are generally good most of the time,” he told Heidi Murphy on 3AW Drive.

He said beaches at the moment are rated poor or fair due to the rain, check the EPA website for more information.

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

 

3AW Drive
AustraliaLifestyleNews
