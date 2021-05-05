Top town awards: Vote for Victoria’s best town

Victorians are being asked to vote for their favourite town in their home state.

Finalists for the Victorian Top Tourism Town Awards have been announced, and they’re now being put to a public vote.

There are 16 towns shortlisted in the small town category, and six in the category for towns with populations above 5000.

“We’re really keen for Victorians to get out there and vote for their favourite town,” CEO of Victorian Tourism Industry Council, Felicia Mariani told Ross and Russel.

Voting closes on May 27.

The winning towns in each category will progress to the nationals for a chance to be named Australia’s Top Tourism Town.

Ross and Russel also shared their favourite shortlisted towns. Ross nominated Dunkeld, Port Fairy and Timboon, while Russel says Halls Gap, Apollo Bay and Frankston are Victoria’s best towns.

“Franga is a good place,” he said.

“Totally underrated.”

Press PLAY below to hear what Ross and Russel nominated as their top three Victorian towns

THE FINALISTS

Top Small Tourism Town (population under 5000):

Aireys Inlet

Apollo Bay

Avoca

Beaufort

Dunkeld

Fingal

Great Western

Halls Gap

Heathcote

Jamieson

Mallacoota

Nagambie

Paynesville

Port Fairy

San Remo

Timboon

Top Tourism Town (population above 5000):