Top town awards: Vote for Victoria’s best town
Victorians are being asked to vote for their favourite town in their home state.
Finalists for the Victorian Top Tourism Town Awards have been announced, and they’re now being put to a public vote.
There are 16 towns shortlisted in the small town category, and six in the category for towns with populations above 5000.
“We’re really keen for Victorians to get out there and vote for their favourite town,” CEO of Victorian Tourism Industry Council, Felicia Mariani told Ross and Russel.
Vote for your favourite town HERE.
Voting closes on May 27.
The winning towns in each category will progress to the nationals for a chance to be named Australia’s Top Tourism Town.
Ross and Russel also shared their favourite shortlisted towns. Ross nominated Dunkeld, Port Fairy and Timboon, while Russel says Halls Gap, Apollo Bay and Frankston are Victoria’s best towns.
“Franga is a good place,” he said.
“Totally underrated.”
Press PLAY below to hear what Ross and Russel nominated as their top three Victorian towns
THE FINALISTS
Top Small Tourism Town (population under 5000):
- Aireys Inlet
- Apollo Bay
- Avoca
- Beaufort
- Dunkeld
- Fingal
- Great Western
- Halls Gap
- Heathcote
- Jamieson
- Mallacoota
- Nagambie
- Paynesville
- Port Fairy
- San Remo
- Timboon
Top Tourism Town (population above 5000):
- Ballarat
- Bendigo
- Dromana
- Frankston
- Lakes Entrance
- Swan Hill