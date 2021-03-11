Victoria’s tourism minister slams ‘unfair’ federal government airfare scheme

Victoria’s tourism minister says Melbourne and Sydney are being used as “cash cows” for the rest of Australia in a $1.2 billion federal government plan to slash flight prices in a bid to help the tourism sector recover.

Martin Pakula told 3AW Drive Victoria had been largely ignored by the federal government in the scheme.

“It needs to be fair and it needs to be evenly distributed,” he said.

He said it appeared the federal government was playing favourites.

“I think these sorts of initiatives are a fantastic idea, provided they’re equitable,” Mr Pakula said.

(Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)