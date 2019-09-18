Video: A teen’s dream to combat bullying comes alive

A new anti-bullying campaign driven by a 15-year-old girl has launched online.

Are your words doing damage? asks users to consider the damage caused by digital bullying.

Charlotte McLaverty, the teenage director of the short video, said she hopes teens will be able to relate to the film.

“Obviously there are a lot of cyber bullying films out there, mostly made by adults,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“Me, being a teen, growing up with social media around me, has probably a better insight than some of the other films, so hopefully teens can relate to this more.”

Charlotte said she hopes the film gets the message across.

“The film sort of shows everyone who has ever been cyber bullied,” she said.

“It’s really, really common.”

Click PLAY to watch.

Published by Parent Hub as part of the Dolly’s Dream campaign, the video is the brainchild of Charlotte McLaverty, 15, and features music from US hitmaker Billie Eilish.

Press PLAY below to hear Charlotte McLaverty on 3AW Mornings.