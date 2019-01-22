Video: BBL bat flip goes awry, takes out photographers!

There’s lots of great sport action on TV this week but Ross and John reckon it will be hard to top this moment at the Big Bash last night.

For those that haven’t caught up, the BBL has this season ditched the coin toss for a bat flip to decide who bats first.

But it seems last night’s ‘flipper’ for the Melbourne Renegades versus Sydney Thunder match, Sonia, didn’t quite grasp the concept.

Click PLAY to watch the moment she ‘takes out about 14 photographers!’