3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

VIDEO: Billy’s Buskers on The Weekend Break

2 hours ago
Grubby and Dee Dee

As the first Music Programmer on Australia’s first FM station, few people are in touch with Melbourne’s music landscape like Billy Pinnell.

So, each Sunday on The Weekend Break, Grubby and Dee Dee have asked Billy to bring an unheralded talent into the 3AW studios.

The result: Billy’s Busker, which has produced some of our favourite moments of the summer.

Scroll down to watch some of the highlights from the 2018-19 season of The Weekend Break!

Imogen Price

Charles Jenkins

Lamine Sonko and the African Intelligence

Dan Dinnen

GraceJean

Matt Joe Grow

Alice Skye

Bernadette Novembre

Dandecat

Girl on the Hill

Dan Brodie

KA-TYA

Anthony Taylor and Dan Marolla

Michael Burrows

Bill Tolson & The Learners accompanied by Charlie Irving

Clio

Grace Robinson accompanied by Toshi Cornelius

Ned Moran

Grubby and Dee Dee
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332