VIDEO: Billy’s Buskers on The Weekend Break

As the first Music Programmer on Australia’s first FM station, few people are in touch with Melbourne’s music landscape like Billy Pinnell.

So, each Sunday on The Weekend Break, Grubby and Dee Dee have asked Billy to bring an unheralded talent into the 3AW studios.

The result: Billy’s Busker, which has produced some of our favourite moments of the summer.

Scroll down to watch some of the highlights from the 2018-19 season of The Weekend Break!

Imogen Price

Charles Jenkins

Lamine Sonko and the African Intelligence

Dan Dinnen

GraceJean

Matt Joe Grow

Alice Skye

Bernadette Novembre

Dandecat

Girl on the Hill

Dan Brodie

KA-TYA

Anthony Taylor and Dan Marolla

Michael Burrows

Bill Tolson & The Learners accompanied by Charlie Irving

Clio

Grace Robinson accompanied by Toshi Cornelius

Ned Moran