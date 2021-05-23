VIDEO: Bold fox snatches permission slip from student’s hand

THE RUMOUR FILE

The fox population in Alexandra, in Victoria’s north-east, is getting very confident!

One fox approached a group of students last week and snatched a permission slip straight out of a girl’s hands!

The student chased the fox and it eventually dropped the form, but returns and hung around the students until they left.

