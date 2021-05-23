3AW
VIDEO: Bold fox snatches permission slip from student’s hand

5 hours ago
Article image for VIDEO: Bold fox snatches permission slip from student’s hand

THE RUMOUR FILE

The fox population in Alexandra, in Victoria’s north-east, is getting very confident!

One fox approached a group of students last week and snatched a permission slip straight out of a girl’s hands!

The student chased the fox and it eventually dropped the form, but returns and hung around the students until they left.

Press PLAY below to hear the call to the Rumour File

Press PLAY below to see footage of the brazen fox

News
