Video: Brazen Prahran bike thief caught on camera

Footage has been released of a thief who brazenly rode from a Prahran store upon a stolen bike.

The man entered the bike store on Commercial Road about 8.45am on January 8.

Once inside the store the man examined a number of bikes before taking one off its mount and riding it out of the store.

Police have shared with us footage of this sneaky jerk stealing a $600 bike from a Commercial Road store in Prahran on January 8. (We sped up his wandering). Contact police if you recognise him. pic.twitter.com/WYrXiZve5B — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) January 16, 2020

Employees gave chase but were unable to catch the man.

The stolen bike was a GT Aggressor with a black and white frame and valued at $600.

The offender is perceived to be Caucasian, medium build and about 183 centimetres tall.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au