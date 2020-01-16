3AW
Video: Brazen Prahran bike thief caught on camera

1 hour ago
3AW BREAKFAST

Footage has been released of a thief who brazenly rode from a Prahran store upon a stolen bike.

The man entered the bike store on Commercial Road about 8.45am on January 8.

Once inside the store the man examined a number of bikes before taking one off its mount and riding it out of the store.

Employees gave chase but were unable to catch the man.

The stolen bike was a GT Aggressor with a black and white frame and valued at $600.

The offender is perceived to be Caucasian, medium build and about 183 centimetres tall.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

