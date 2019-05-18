3AW
Video: Driver on the run after brazen cop car ramming

58 mins ago
Macquarie National News

Detectives are searching for the driver of a car who rammed a marked police car in Frankston early this morning.

Highway Patrol members were travelling on Cranbourne Road in Frankston shortly after 2am when they checked the speed of a dark bronze-coloured Land Rover Discovery.

The officers did a U-turn and pulled up several metres behind the car, which had stopped at a set of lights.

That’s when the driver put the car in reverse and slammed into the front of the police car, causing extensive front end damage.

The car had false number plates of ABP-926.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

