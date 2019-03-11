VIDEO: Driving instructor captures vision of baby crawling on dashboard

A Geelong road safety educator has captured dashcam of what appears to be a baby crawling across the dashboard of a moving car.

Driving instructor and road safety advocate Craig Waters told 3AW the incident occurred along Myers St in Geelong about 11am Sunday.

“I was in a state of shock and dialed Triple 0,” he told Heidi Murphy.

“The mum and the dad had seat belts on and the infant was climbing on the dash, centimetres away from the front window.

“I watched the video back once but it’s just mind blowing.

“I have seen some dumb things, that would be number one.”

Watch the video below, and at about 18 seconds, a baby can be seen close to the windscreen.

Click PLAY below to hear the interview