3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

VIDEO: Meteor burns up in the sky over Melbourne

8 hours ago
see the footage
Article image for VIDEO: Meteor burns up in the sky over Melbourne

Image: Fernando Braga

There were multiple sightings of a meteor burning up over Melbourne last night.

Fernando Braga captured the below footage of the spectacle, which he thought was a meteor “exploding” from his apartment near Southern Cross Station.

  • Scroll down for the remarkable footage

“It was really bright,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Senior physics lecturer at RMIT and former astronaut trainer, Dr Gail Iles, says the meteor would have been travelling at “a few kilometres a second”, but it wasn’t technically exploding.

“Because it’s travelling so fast it’s interacting with the particles in the atmosphere surrounding the Earth and it’s created this large flash,” she explained to Neil Mitchell.

“It just disintegrates.”

Press PLAY below to hear more from Gail Iles.

Press PLAY below to see the footage.

 

see the footage
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332