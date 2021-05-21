3AW
VIDEO: ‘Extremely confused’ driver spotted in Brighton

1 hour ago
The Rumour File
Article image for VIDEO: ‘Extremely confused’ driver spotted in Brighton

THE RUMOUR FILE

Motorists on the Nepean Highway in Brighton were shocked to see a driver behaving very strangely on Thursday morning.

  • Scroll down for video

Rumour File caller, ‘No Through Road‘, says the motorist must have been “extremely confused”.

Beside the highway is a strip of grass, a bicycle track, another strip of grass and, beyond that, a path.

The car was spotted driving on that path.

“That isn’t even close to the Nepean Highway!,” Ross said.

Press PLAY below to watch video of the puzzling incident

Press PLAY below to hear the Rumour File call reporting the bizarre sight

News
