VIDEO: ‘Extremely confused’ driver spotted in Brighton

Motorists on the Nepean Highway in Brighton were shocked to see a driver behaving very strangely on Thursday morning.

Rumour File caller, ‘No Through Road‘, says the motorist must have been “extremely confused”.

Beside the highway is a strip of grass, a bicycle track, another strip of grass and, beyond that, a path.

The car was spotted driving on that path.

“That isn’t even close to the Nepean Highway!,” Ross said.

