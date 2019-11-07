Video: Fire breaks out in central Carlton

MFB crews battled an intense blaze in central Carlton this morning.

Fire broke out near the corner of Faraday and Lygon streets about 7.30am, near the La Mama Theatre.

It’s not yet clear if the theatre, which was damaged by fire in 2018, was damaged.

Video via listener Bradley from the Carlton fire near Faraday + Lygon streets shows the intensity of the flames there.@patty_mitchell is on his way to the scene to report back. pic.twitter.com/Mm1ztWLe7W — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) November 7, 2019

La Mama Theatre Chair, Richard Watts, took to social media to say he believes the theatre is safe, and blaze had broken out in an nearby apartment complex, but this has not yet been confirmed.

My understanding is that there are six fire trucks in attendance but the fire is not actually at La Mama but an apartment complex behind the Faraday St theatre. Fire now under control. Richard Watts, La Mama Chair. — Richard Watts (@richardthewatts) November 7, 2019



At the peak of the blaze, seven fire trucks were on the scene and the fire was also attacked from above.

The blaze has been brought under control.