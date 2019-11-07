3AW
Video: Fire breaks out in central Carlton

4 hours ago
Ross and John

MFB crews battled an intense blaze in central Carlton this morning.

Fire broke out near the corner of Faraday and Lygon streets about 7.30am, near the La Mama Theatre.

It’s not yet clear if the theatre, which was damaged by fire in 2018, was damaged.

La Mama Theatre Chair, Richard Watts, took to social media to say he believes the theatre is safe, and blaze had broken out in an nearby apartment complex, but this has not yet been confirmed.


At the peak of the blaze, seven fire trucks were on the scene and the fire was also attacked from above.

The blaze has been brought under control.

