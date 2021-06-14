3AW
‘Stunning’ video: Fishing family have incredible close encounter with humpback whales

7 hours ago
Article image for ‘Stunning’ video: Fishing family have incredible close encounter with humpback whales

A family had a stunning encounter with a pair of humpback whales yesterday.

  • Scroll down see footage of the incredible encounter

Duncan Firth was out fishing with his kids near Wonthaggi when they saw the whales nearby.

One put on a show, jumping above the water, and the pair then waved their tails out of the water.

Mr Firth says the whales in the video were “easily double” his six metre boat.

“When we first heard it we were on anchor down there and it was probably 20 metres in front of the boat,” he said.

The humpbacks weren’t the only whales the group saw for the day, either.

“We saw 12 whales for the day,” Mr Firth said.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the whale encounters

Press PLAY below to see footage of the incredible encounter

