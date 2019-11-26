VIDEO: Footage emerges of bumbling thieves’ failed ATM smash-and-grab

Police have released CCTV footage of a failed attempt steal from a shopping centre ATM yesterday morning.

As first reported on Ross and John’s Rumour File yesterday, the two men caused thousands of dollars in damage when they used a stolen Nissan Dualis SUV to try to dislodge the ATM from the Hunt Club Village Shopping Centre on Linsell Road.

The fled empty-handed, dumping the vehicle nearby.

“If it wasn’t so serious, this vision would be funny.”

– Neil Mitchell

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au