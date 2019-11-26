3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • VIDEO: Footage emerges of bumbling..

VIDEO: Footage emerges of bumbling thieves’ failed ATM smash-and-grab

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Police have released CCTV footage of a failed attempt steal from a shopping centre ATM yesterday morning.

As first reported on Ross and John’s Rumour File yesterday, the two men caused thousands of dollars in damage when they used a stolen Nissan Dualis SUV to try to dislodge the ATM from the Hunt Club Village Shopping Centre on Linsell Road.

The fled empty-handed, dumping the vehicle nearby.

“If it wasn’t so serious, this vision would be funny.”
– Neil Mitchell

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.