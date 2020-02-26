VIDEO: Hero cops save elderly couple from burning Buchan house

A heroic police officer who saved an elderly couple from their burning Buchan home says he didn’t think twice before running to their aid.

Leading Senior Constable Ray Moreland and his partner, Leading Senior Constable Andrew Trace, saw the flames approaching the house and went to see if they could save the property.

When they arrived they realised elderly couple Ian and Gwen, both 83, were still inside.

Remarkable footage of their heroic rescue has emerged, prompting calls for the pair to be honored with bravery awards, but Mr Moreland says he was just “doing what you’ve got to do”.

“When I saw the car parked out the front I knew they were still in the house,” Mr Moreland told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“I saw Ian battling this fire with a garden hose and I saw how ferocious it was.

“It was licking up underneath the carport.”

Ten minutes later the home was fully engulfed by flames, and the next day it was completely obliterated.

Mr Moreland said he thought his life was at risk but he had no choice but to run towards the inferno.

“We had to get them out at any cost, we couldn’t leave them,” he said.

“I guess, looking back at it now, it sort of hits a bit harder that ‘yeah, we were right in the line of that danger’.

“Every day is a reminder of what could have happened.”

