VIDEO: Idiot sets fire to stolen car while he’s partially inside

3 hours ago
SEE THE FOOTAGE

Police are calling for help to find a man who set an allegedly stolen car alight while half of his body was inside the vehicle.

The 2016 Toyota 86 was stolen from Lalor on August 4 and driven to Little Miller Street in Brunswick East.

A second man joined the driver and they inexpertly set the car alight at about 9.10pm.

One man had his face and upper body inside the car, which had been doused in accelerant, when it ignited in a ball of fire.

Police believe he was injured in the blaze.

The pair fled through Balfe Park after the fiery explosion.


Anyone with information, or who recognises the pair in the video, is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

