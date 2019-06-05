VIDEO: Jobe Watson opens up about life after football

Former Essendon captain Jobe Watson joined Neil Mitchell in studio to talk about his life after football, parenthood, real estate and coffee.

He had some sage advice for current AFL players.

“I would give myself some time after the game … to go on the bit of self-discovery to actually work out what you’re really passionate about.

“If you can find something that you’re passionate about it will lead you on a much more positive path than if you’re making decisions out of fear,” he said.

The former Bombers captain admitted he rarely gets to the football these days.

“I went to the Dreamtime game actually … I left at three quarter time because the Bombers weren’t going too well, but that was my first game for the year,” he told Neil Mitchell.

