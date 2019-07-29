3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Video: Just another day outside..

Video: Just another day outside Albury court — ‘absolute pest’ pranks TV reporter

5 hours ago
Ross and John

Nine News Border North East reporter Billy Hogan was trying to do his last piece-to-camera for the day outside Albury court when he got the fright of his life.

A man had emerged from the court and was suddenly sharing the screen with him.

And that’s what started a very funny chain of events, all caught on camera and now proving very popular on social media.

Billy this morning told Ross and John the man is an “absolute pest” who regularly attends court, often simply as a spectator.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John chat with Billy Hogan about his now viral day outside Albury court

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332