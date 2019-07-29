Video: Just another day outside Albury court — ‘absolute pest’ pranks TV reporter

Nine News Border North East reporter Billy Hogan was trying to do his last piece-to-camera for the day outside Albury court when he got the fright of his life.

A man had emerged from the court and was suddenly sharing the screen with him.

And that’s what started a very funny chain of events, all caught on camera and now proving very popular on social media.

Just another Monday at Albury Local Court. pic.twitter.com/3pahaYDBQb — Billy Hogan (@BillyHogan9News) July 29, 2019

Billy this morning told Ross and John the man is an “absolute pest” who regularly attends court, often simply as a spectator.

