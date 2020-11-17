VIDEO: Kangaroo hops through Melbourne shopping centre

Shoppers were shocked to see a kangaroo hopping through a shopping centre in Melbourne’s north-east this morning.

The animal made its way into Greensborough Plaza, hopping through the shopping centre and into a Target store.

Jess, who saw the kangaroo, said it seems “a little bit panicked”.

“I think it’s still in Target, they’re trying to control it,” she told Neil Mitchell just before 9am.

Park rangers captured the animal just after 10am.

