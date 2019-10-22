VIDEO: Shaken driver’s hunt for man who stopped to help him after horrifying near head-on collision

A man has been left shaken after a near miss to the north-west of Melbourne last Friday night.

Rodney was driving home from work on Melbourne-Lancefield Road, near the Clarkfield Bridge, when a car veered on to the wrong side of the road and headed straight for him.

He was driving at 92 km/h when he was forced off the road by the oncoming vehicle just after 8.30pm.

The car which veered on to the wrong side of the road was black with shiny gray wheels.

A 19-year-old man stopped to check Rodney was okay.

Now, he wants to track him down and thank him! If that was you, or you know who it was, contact Neil at nmitchell@3aw.com.au or call 96 900 693.

Anyone who saw the incident, or who may recognise the vehicle, is urged to contact Sunbury police on 9744 8111.

