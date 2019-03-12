Advertisement
VIDEO: Masked men armed with knives target Surf Coast petrol station
Two men, one wielding a large knife, are wanted by police after a frightening armed robbery on Victoria’s Surf Coast earlier this week.
The pair entered a service station on the Surf Coast Highway in Torquay at 9pm on Monday night and threatened the shop attendant with a large knife.
CCTV footage captures the men jumping the counter before stealing money and cigarettes.
Detectives hope someone may recognise the men or their colour-coordinated outfits.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential on-line report at www.crimestoppers.com.au