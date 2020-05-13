VIDEO: Melbourne nurses dance for International Nurses Day
Yesterday was International Nurses Day, and the hardworking nurses at a hospital in Melbourne’s west were celebrating.
A group of nurses at Sunshine Hospital got together for a dance in a hospital ward.
They filmed their choreographed dance, and Neil Mitchell loves it!
Tracy sent the video to 3AW Mornings.
“To see this come as a whole — it’s absolutely beautiful for the whole team,” she told Neil Mitchell.
“They’re doing it so hard.”
