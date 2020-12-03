VIDEO: Thieving grinches attempt to ruin Christmas

A pair of thieves have done their best to ruin Christmas.

The duo, riding a white scooter, stole a large inflatable Christmas decoration from a Hoppers Crossing home last month.

The pair snatched the inflatable dog from Parkside Walk and rode off towards Carruthers Drive with it in tow.

The scooter, with the registration 1Z4FY, is believed to have been stolen from Hoppers Crossing the day before.

Police have released footage of the bizarre incident.

