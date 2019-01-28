Video: Pokies player fights back in harrowing hold-up

Police have released harrowing footage of a violent armed robbery on a gaming venue at St Albans.

Two men, armed with a machete and a metal pole, forced their way into the venue on Clubhouse Place late on November 12 last year.

The security team alerted staff who locked themselves in a safe room.

One of the robbers then got in a scuffle with a male patron, and threatened him with the knife before the customer punched him in the face.

We're REALLY taken with this footage of a pokies player hitting back during a scary hold-up in Melbourne's north-west. Full story: https://t.co/YwiYsDVMMM pic.twitter.com/b8h3h4o2DO — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndJohn) January 28, 2019

The patron involved in the altercation suffered minor cuts to the head.

Police believe the St Albans incident is linked to at least three similar crimes in the area.

The first incident happened about 8.50am on November 11 last year at a gaming venue on Gillespie Road in Kings Park.

Two men armed with guns entered the premises just before opening time and grabbed cash before fleeing.

The second incident happened at a post office in Deer Park on June 7.

A man entered the Neale Road premises about 1.20pm armed with a firearm and demanded cash.

The third incident was an armed robbery at the same gaming venue on Clubhouse Place about 11.30pm on June 13, 2015.

During that incident a man entered the premises armed with a firearm and threatened staff before being given a quantity of cash.

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said any incident where offenders were armed with firearms is cause for concern.

“It’s probably only luck up to this point that someone hasn’t been seriously injured,” he said.

Anyone who has information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au