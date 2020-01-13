3AW
Video: Prince Harry spruiks Meghan’s voiceover skills to Disney boss

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Video has emerged of Prince Harry touting for work for his wife during a conversation with the head of Disney.

Harry, Meghan and Disney CEO Bob Iger were together on the red carpet for London’s Lion King premiere three months ago.

The video reveals the Prince urged the Disney boss to consider his wife for voiceover work.

That comes as the couple have announced their split from their royal family to desire to become “financially independent”.

It was also revealed at the weekend Meghan Markle has recorded a voice track for an upcoming Disney project, in return for a donation to charity.

