Video: Sam Newman responds to confrontation with skateboarder

Footy great Sam Newman says he’s glad he was filmed in a confrontation with skateboarders because it sheds light on problems with skaters in the area.

Footage filmed by the skateboaders and broadcast on Seven News last night showed Newman tussling with two young men.

In the report, one of the skaters claims Newman’s elbow made contact with his friend’s head, but there is no video evidence of that and Newman denies the claim.

Footy great Sam Newman has been caught on camera roughing up a young skateboard rider during a fiery confrontation. He’s refusing to apologise, claiming the target of his aggression got what he deserved. @CameronBaud7 #7News pic.twitter.com/eWxf53pjRJ — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) January 27, 2019

Newman told Neil Mitchell he makes no apologies for his role in the incident.

“He man-handled me as much as I man-handled him,” Newman said on 3AW Mornings.

“And if we need to do that to get the message across… I mean, seriously, it is staggering there’s a sign there (banning skateboarders) and no one takes any notice of it.”

Local residents have since contacted Neil Mitchell to applaud Newman’s stance.

