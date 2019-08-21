VIDEO: Shocking road rage ramming caught on camera

Image: Facebook/Dash Cam Owners Australia

Footage of a shocking road rage incident in Melton South has emerged.

Brendan, the driver of the car targeted, reported the incident to Neil Mitchell this morning,

“I had just left Coles with a few groceries and then, bang, I was hit,” the distraught driver said.

“He slammed into my car at 40 kilometres an hour, wiped my wife’s car off, backed up, hit me again.

“Chased me up the road, hit me on the roundabout, and then punched into me at 30 kilometres an hour at the train lines.

“The car is written off, my wife’s a mess.”

Brendan said he doesn’t know why he was targeted.

“It must have been road rage,” he said.

“The bloke, I could see the white in his eyes.”

The incident happened at about 6pm Monday on Station Road, Melton South.

After Brendan’s call out, listener Martin contacted 3AW Mornings with dash cam footage of the incident.

