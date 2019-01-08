VIDEO: ‘Superload’ longer than an A380 making its way through south west Victoria

A 663 tonne “superload” is being transported across south western Victoria, only travelling at night due to its enormous size.

The largest load seen on Victorian roads in recent years, the vehicle, 115 metres long, 5.12 metres wide and 5.5 metres high, will be hauled by four trucks in an operation spanning three nights from the Port of Geelong to Lismore.

Carrying its weighty transformer cargo, the superload is longer than an A380 Airbus and is so big it is not able to be overtaken.

The ‘superload’ has today parked at the Waurn Ponds rest stop on the Princes Hwy, where VicRoads has advised members of the community are welcome to come and view it.

It will pass through Winchelsea tonight about 11:30pm.

See the video below

Chris Miller from VicRoads told Heidi Murphy the load is “taller than Big Ben, twice as tall as the Leaning Tower of Pisa and only just a bit shorter than the pyramid of Giza.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

(Map: Regional Roads Victoria)