Supermarket chain’s novel tactic to target shoplifting

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Supermarket chain’s novel tactic to target shoplifting

Image: John-Paul Drake / Instagram

A South Australian supermarket chain has a novel new tactic to target alleged shoplifters.

Drake’s Supermarkets director, John-Paul Drake, is posting videos, designed to go viral, which name and shame what Mr Drake is calling “customer magic”.

  • Scroll down to see one of the videos

“We can’t use certain words like stealing or theft, so we’ve called it customer magic,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Drake says all of the people who feature in the videos are repeat offenders.

“That ‘meat bandit’, as we have named that person, has hit our stores six times in two weeks for an approximate value of between $200 and $400 each time,” he said.

“This isn’t going on to feed her family who is struggling.”

Mr Drake says thieves have been clearing out entire shelves of expensive items, and he believes they’re being sold illegally.

“It’s … repeat offenders that are grabbing high dollar items.

“I mean, cleaning my shelves of wagyu meat.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about Mr Drake’s novel tactic

Press PLAY below to see one of the ‘customer magic’ videos

 

Neil Mitchell
News
