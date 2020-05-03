VIDEO: Shocking footage of terrifying Western Ring Road incident

A woman whose car was pushed 750 metres along the road by a truck has survived the terrifying ordeal physically unscathed but shaken.

She was driving on the Western Ring Road when she was struck by the truck on Friday morning.

The motorist sounded her horn to try and alert to truck driver, but he continued driving.

It wasn’t until other motorists watching the ordeal intervened that the truck driver stopped.

