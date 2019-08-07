VIDEO: Toddler plays with wild wombat at Wilsons Prom

Would you let your children play with a wombat?

A listener sent this video of his grandson playing with a wombat at Wilsons Promontory.

Cal, the father of Charlie, the toddler pictured in the video, said he has no regrets.

“He came up and wanted a pat and Charlie loves animals so he gave him a pat and it was all good,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“He’s not scared of animals.”

Cal wasn’t there when Charlie met the wombat, but he said he’s confident it was safe.

“I’m sure if they felt he was in danger they’d take him straight away from it.”

Press PLAY below to see the video.

Press PLAY below to hear what Charlie’s dad had to say about the video.