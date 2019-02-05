Video: Vehicles forced off road as car overtakes truck on double lines

THE RUMOUR FILE

We should all be obeying the road rules, but if your car advertises a business on its exterior, it’s probably all the more important not to get caught breaking the law, isn’t it?

The Rumour File heard this morning one such car was caught on camera causing a dangerous near miss.

“A reminder to people in cars advertising their businesses on the outside, you might not want to put yourselves and other drivers in peril by overtaking on double lines on country roads,” Ross and John were told.

Click PLAY below to see the near miss

Ross: The on-coming cars have to pull to the left, as that car, advertising its business, overtakes a truck on double lines, approaching a corner.

Burnso: And misses that truck by about one inch coming back on to the correct side of the road!