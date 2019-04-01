Video: Woman and small child injured and traumatised in Glen Huntly hit-run

CCTV footage has been released of a hit-run at Glen Huntly that left a woman with serious injuries and a little girl traumatised.

The Elsternwick woman, 63, can be seen crossing Glen Huntly Road on a green signal with the Caulfield child, 2, about midday on February 20.

Click PLAY to watch the footage and hear police update Ross and John

They were midway across the busy road when a woman driving a black Toyota careered into them.

The car had turned right from Booran Road.

It’s believed the driver was middle-aged.

The woman who was hit suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The two-year-old suffered bruising and trauma.

Police have released CCTV and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au