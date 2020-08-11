VIDEO: Woman charged after violent altercation with police (over a face mask)

A foul-mouthed woman has been charged with allegedly assaulting police and resisting arrest, after failing to wear a face covering.

Footage has emerged on social media of the violent confrontation between police and a woman in Collingwood on Monday afternoon.

In video, a 21-year-old St Kilda woman is swearing at police while a police officer is seen attempting to restrain her, with his hands on her neck.

Police say they attempted to arrest the woman after she refused to provide identification when police questioned why she was not wearing a face covering.

She became physically aggressive, kicking a female police officer in the upper body.

The police officer was taken to hospital for observation after the assault.

The woman has been charged with resist police and assault police.

She was not fined for failing to wear a mask because she later told police she had an exemption.

She has been bailed to appear at court at a later date.

Victoria Police Professional Standards Command is investigating the incident.

Image: Facebook