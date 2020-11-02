Vienna terror attack: Two dead after multiple gunmen open fire

A major police operation is underway after a deadly attack in Vienna.

One person died at the scene.

Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig told broadcaster ORF that a second victim, a woman, has died of her injuries in hospital.

Fifteen have been hospitalised, seven with serious injuries, after multiple gunmen opened fire in the Austrian capital.

The attack began close to Seitenstettengasse Street, where the city’s main synagogue is located. It is not clear if the synagogue was the target.

There are six crime scenes.

Austrian authorities have described the multi-site shootings as a terror attack.

One gunman has been shot dead by police.

A second gunman is still on the run.

CONFIRMED at the moment:

*08:00 pm: several shots fired, beginning at Seitenstettengasse

*several suspects armed with rifles

*six different shooting locations

* one deceaced person, several injured (1 officer included)

Image: Thomas Kronsteiner / Getty